Wrapped HBAR One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,738,844 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 292,090,356.9938732 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07550389 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $746,343.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.