Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.