Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 9th

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3062 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BHYB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

