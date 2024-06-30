Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.3 %
YKLTY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.
