Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.59.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.