18,019 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IRM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,481. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,641 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

