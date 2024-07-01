200,000 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Enviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 779.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 282,051 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 114.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 107,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,972. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

