2,212,067 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,212,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,693,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 25.63% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,257,000.

NASDAQ:VFLO traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $30.65. 205,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

