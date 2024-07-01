2,517 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.38.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.8 %
JBHT stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
