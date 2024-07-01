402 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,909,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $553.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $574.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

