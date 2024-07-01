47,178 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.