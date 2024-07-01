47,178 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of CP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
