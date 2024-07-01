835 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 835 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $672.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,680. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

