AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,997,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 2,045,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,970.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $21.85 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
