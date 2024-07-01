ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.13

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $328,816.96 and $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,373.67 or 0.99999373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00077170 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000329 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.