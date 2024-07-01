ABCMETA Price Up 0% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $328,816.96 and $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,835.28 or 1.00047017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075703 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000329 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.