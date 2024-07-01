Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.
Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AYI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.44. The stock had a trading volume of 480,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.88. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $272.74.
Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.
