Acumen Capital Reiterates “C$11.00” Price Target for Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.56.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

