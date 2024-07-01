Ade LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ade LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Boeing by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 131,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.