Ade LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Ade LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ade LLC owned about 1.15% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 474,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

