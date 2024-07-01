Ade LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 754,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,803. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

