Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

