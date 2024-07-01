Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $112.88 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,127,127,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,127,127,307.348829 with 517,292,219.98852134 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.70115723 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $7,795,746.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

