AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.20.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $182.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.46. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.56.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 29.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in AeroVironment by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

