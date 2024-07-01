AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$10.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGF.B. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management Stock Performance

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 124,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,160 shares of company stock worth $1,238,023. 18.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of C$546.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.