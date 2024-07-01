Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.57 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $102.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00079570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00024352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010713 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

