Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 0.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.24. 3,485,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,690,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.