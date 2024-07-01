Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.62.

ATD stock opened at C$76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$64.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

