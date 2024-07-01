Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

