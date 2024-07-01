AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 1,339,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,074. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

