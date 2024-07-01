Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
AP opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
