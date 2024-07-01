Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $147,184.28 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

