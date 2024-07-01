Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

