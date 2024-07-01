Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $82.09

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,474,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

