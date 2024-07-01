Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

