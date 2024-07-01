Analyzing BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and BriaCell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $245.32 million 2.14 -$10.55 million ($0.01) -80.58 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -0.91

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pharming Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharming Group and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -4.00% -4.54% -2.15% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pharming Group and BriaCell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. It also engages in the development of leniolisib for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome; OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of Pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.