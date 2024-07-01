Analyzing Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -44.32% N/A -35.63% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $31.62 million 0.13 -$8.29 million ($0.09) -0.25 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.07 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digerati Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

