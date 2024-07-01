Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.56.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,118. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.