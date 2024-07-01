Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0003 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $74.74 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00046818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.