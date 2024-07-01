Arbitrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121.63 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $121.63 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.
Arbitrum Profile
Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.
Buying and Selling Arbitrum
