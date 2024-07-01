Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 303,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arhaus by 16.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 66.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 188.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

