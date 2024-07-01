Arista Networks (ANET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/27/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

6/12/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $306.00 to $349.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.22 on Monday, reaching $356.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,429. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $357.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,907,187 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

