Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 788 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NUSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. 84,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

