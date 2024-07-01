Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.49. 135,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $148.86.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

