Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after acquiring an additional 870,423 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

NIKE Trading Down 20.0 %

NKE stock traded down $18.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

