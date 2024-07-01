Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $14.07 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 445,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 3.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP remained flat at $31.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 846,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.53.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

