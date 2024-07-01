Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 57,328 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,328 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. 79,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,063. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.