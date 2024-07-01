ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5,985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML stock traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,030.81. The company had a trading volume of 402,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,006. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $964.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

