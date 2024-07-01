ATB Capital Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.94.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. Also, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,388 shares of company stock valued at $573,621. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

