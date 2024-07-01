Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.39 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $28.89 or 0.00046007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and approximately $299.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,499,275 coins and its circulating supply is 394,152,905 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

