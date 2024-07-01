B. Riley Raises TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $6.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

WULF has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.99.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.45 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 459,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

